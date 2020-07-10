17 ships discharges petrol, other items at Lagos port – NPA

Lagos, July 10, 2020 The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says that 17 ships at the Lagos ports are discharging petroleum products and food stuff.

The NPA made this known in its publication `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

It listed the contents of the ship as frozen fish, general cargo containers, butane gas, bulk wheat, base oil and automobile gasoline.

It said that 16 other ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with containers.

The authority said it was expecting 14 other ships with petroleum products, food items and other goods from July 10 to July 20.

It said that the ships contained containers of general cargo, bulk wheat, bulk sugar, frozen fish, bulk salt, base oil and ethanol.

They are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex. (NAN)

