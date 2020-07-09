Nigeria unemployment rate spikes to all-time high 64 per cent as coronavirus cases pass 30,000

Nigeria unemployment rate rose to an all-time 64 per cent.

While idle female adults account for 25.3 per cent, their male counterparts are 38.7 per cent, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Reports seen by Naija247news.com

According to information contained in the Nigerian Living Standards Survey 2018/2019 was published in NBS website in Abuja.

According to the publication, the 64 per cent adult Nigerians do not participate in any income earning activities. Whereas Sokoto State has the highest idle adults, Kebbi State has the lowest in the country.

“In Sokoto State, 42.6 per cent of adult men do not report working— the highest rate in a country– while in Kebbi State, only 6.6 per cent of adult men do not work— the lowest share in the country.

“On average, those who report working, spend on average 41.5 hours at work (in the last seven-day period). Men report higher number of hours working, 44.5 versus 38.0 for women. Working population in the state of Anambra report highest working hours—-54.9 versus 25.6 in the state of Bauchi.

“Among those who do not work, 48.3 and 34.5 per cent of male and females report attending school as the main reason for not looking for job.

Large share, 32.1 and 47.2 of men and women mention involvement in household duties. Only 3.3 per cent report non- availability of jobs in the area as the main reason.

“Around 11.6 per cent of males and 5.3 per cent of females are involved in wage employment.

Among adults in Lagos the share of wage employed is the highest, 30.3 for men and 16.8 per cent for women.

“Among those who have wage employment, most women—38.9 per cent are employed in education sector, and 12.9 per cent of men are in public administration.

Highest share of wage employed men with public administration job is in Gombe State—-32.6 per cent” NBS said.

Meanwhile Nigeria’s confirmed coronavirus cases passed 30,000 on Wednesday, the country’s disease control centre said, as the virus spreads in Africa’s most populous country amid an easing of restrictions put in place to curb the disease.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in its daily update posted on its website, said there were 460 new cases taking the total number of recorded cases to 30,249. NCDC said these had led to 684 deaths.

The country of 200 million inhabitants has, like many other African nations, so far avoided the high death rates of the United States, Brazil and parts of Europe. But health experts fear a lack of reliable data means the virus could be spreading unchecked in Africa.

Fearing the economic toll of the pandemic, Nigerian authorities have in recent weeks relaxed restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the virus.

The resumption of domestic flights on Wednesday was the latest step and came a week after a ban on interstate travel was lifted.

