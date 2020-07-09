FG cancels school reopening plans.

Prior school reopening plans for graduating students Primary six, JSS 3 and SSS 3 slated 13 July has been suspended. The Minister for Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, made this public following Wednesday’s virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which held at the state house.

The increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was cited as one of the reasons for the suspension, a change in decision is said to only take place when the pandemic subsides significantly.

Nigerian students have been confirmed not partake in the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) examination scheduled to hold 4 August 2020 to 5 September 2020, as earlier announced by The Minister of State for Education, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba on 6 July at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 daily briefing in Abuja.

Non-participation of Nigerian students was declared following the virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, The Minister for Education explained the West African Examination Council (WAEC) is not in position to decide resumption date for schools in Nigeria. Losing an academic year is better than being exposed to danger he added.

Though, the revocation of school resumption only applies to schools controlled by the federal government, the Minister appealed to states that already reopened schools to reevaluate their stand “because it is not safe to reopen schools”.

