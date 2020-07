CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation increased to 5.6% in June from 4.7% in May, state statistics agency CAPMAS said on Thursday.

Month-on-month headline inflation stood at 0.1% in June, from 0% in May, the agency said.

Reporting by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alex Richardson

