Chevron Nigeria Limited decries the circulation of false recruitment information

Lagos, July 9, 2020 : Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of the NNPC/CNL Joint Venture, is aware of the circulation of false recruitment information posted by unscrupulous persons and organizations in the name of CNL in several media and online channels, advertising job positions in CNL.

Additionally, fraudulent job offers have reportedly been sent through emails, text messages and phone calls by individuals purporting to be staff or representatives of CNL, with the intent to defraud their victims.

CNL hereby dissociates itself from such false job recruitment information and offers of employment contracts published in any newspaper, web site, email, poster, handbill or any other medium. CNL did not make or authorize such publications.

Explaining further, the General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs of CNL, Esimaje Brikinn, stated that, “Members of the public are hereby notified that Chevron Nigeria Limited does not, and will not require applicants to make any payments towards processing any job application. Recruitment advertisements requesting candidates to pay money, at any point during the recruitment process, are not from CNL.”

Mr. Brikinn also explained that CNL does not solicit job applications or initiate recruitment processes through emails, posters, handbills, text messages, social media or phone calls.

He advised job seekers to always check the company’s website at http:/www.careers.chevron.com and national newspapers for job advertisements from CNL.

The General Manager affirmed that CNL will not respond to enquiries about fraudulent advertisements and job offers.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...