Uzodimma slaps IMSU VC Prof. Adaobi Obasi queries over non-payment of salaries

Imo Governor Hope Uzodinma has queried the vice chancellor of the Imo State University (IMSU), Prof. Adaobi Obasi.

The query was issued through Commissioner for Education, Prof. Bernard Ikegwuoha, on Wednesday.

Sources say that followed discovery by the State Government that the University management under Obasi had allegedly received the February 2020 subvention without putting same to use.

This, it was discovered, led to the staff of the University not getting paid for February, 2020.

It was further learnt that the Governor was angry when the panel investigating how the university was being run came up with a proof that the VC was unable to give explicit account of how the February subvention was utilised.

Read Also: Ajimobi will be sorely missed, says Uzodimma

A reliable source revealed “Do you know that our VC received subvention for the month of February and up till now we did not receive any payments as salaries. It was when we got wind of the query that some of us were shocked about what has been happening in the university. I think the VC has to explain why our February salary was not paid even up till today”.

When contacted, the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ikegwuoha, said he would neither confirm nor deny such development because it was not time to speak to the press.

Obasi did not respond to calls placed to her phone line for reaction as of the time of filing this report.

But spokesman of the university, Ralph Njoku Obi, there was no query letter received as at when he closed for work by 5:30p.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...