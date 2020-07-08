Sellers of Nigerian crude grades seek higher premiums

Sellers of Nigeria’s Bonny Light and Qua Iboe are being offered in excess of dated Brent plus $1.00 a barrel, a trader said, higher than last reported on June 30 as sellers have become more bullish on the prospects for light, sweet grades.
- An explosion at the Gbetiokun oil field in southern Nigeria’s Niger Delta region during the installation of a ladder on a platform killed seven people, the state oil company said on Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately clear if the incident had affected oil output or exports.
