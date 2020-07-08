Sellers of Nigerian crude grades seek higher premiums

Sellers of Nigeria’s Bonny Light and Qua Iboe are being offered in excess of dated Brent plus $1.00 a barrel, a trader said, higher than last reported on June 30 as sellers have become more bullish on the prospects for light, sweet grades.

An explosion at the Gbetiokun oil field in southern Nigeria’s Niger Delta region during the installation of a ladder on a platform killed seven people, the state oil company said on Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately clear if the incident had affected oil output or exports.

