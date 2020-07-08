Nigeria’s Biggest Retail Bank rewards 1,000 DiamondXtra customers

Nigeria’s Biggest Retail lender, Bank Plc has said it is set to reward more than 1,000 DiamondXtra customers with various grants and cash prizes in the second quarterly draw of the reward scheme scheduled to hold on tomorrow.

According to a statement seen by Naija247news.com from Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank, Ms. Adaeze Umeh, said the bank was committed to rewarding more customers considering the difficulty in the economy.

She stated: “We are gearing up for the DiamondXtra quarterly draw this month and we will be rewarding more than 1,000 lucky customers with various cash prizes, business grants, family health insurance, rent advance and other exciting rewards.

“It is the bank’s little way of rewarding its loyal customers and creating more value to meet customer needs during these trying times.

“We rewarded 10 customers last month with N1 million each at the monthly draw and we are here again to reward more customers in the quarterly draw.”

Speaking further on how customers would qualify for the draw, she said: “To join the winning train, all you need to do is keep saving if you have a DiamondXtra account already. If you don’t have an existing account, open one with N5, 000.”

Some of the rewards for the quarterly draw include Salary4Life that is N100,000 every month for 20 years; rent for a year for 21 lucky customers; one year family health coverage for seven customers; among others.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...