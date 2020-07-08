Nigeria’s Access Bank, Zambia Subsidiary in-talks to acquire 100% stakes in Cavmont Bank Limited

Nigeria’s Access Bank Plc Zambian Subsidiary, Access Bank Zambia Limited has announced that its in exclusive talks with Cavmont Capital Holdings Zambia Plc regarding Merger of Cavmont Bank Limited, People familiar with the matter tells Naija247news.com.

The potential deal relates to the sale of 100 percent of Cavmont Capital’s interest in Cavmont Bank to Access Bank Zambia, according to a notice at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

There can be no certainty that a transaction will be agreed, nor as to the terms of any such agreement. The completion of a transaction would be subject to formal regulatory approvals. Access Bank will update the market as appropriate and in accordance with its’ disclosure obligations.

Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in Access Banks securities until a full announcement is made.

