In Nigeria, men have higher self-reported literacy rate in English than women

Self-reported literacy rates in reading and writing in English is generally higher among

males, 58.5 percent versus 49.0 percent for females. The English literacy is highest in

Lagos and lowest in Jigawa state, According to Nigeria Living Standard Survey seen by Naija247news.com

Among those who are in the age category of 15-24 y.o. the prevalence of English literacy is

the higher, reaching 78.3 percent for males than for females – 72.3 percent. The gender gap

in English literacy is negligible among group of 10-14 y.o., but the gap widens with the age:

by the age of 65 and above the gap between men and women reaches 28.9 percentage

points.

On average men have higher years of education, 6.6 years as compared to women, 5.6

years. This pattern is similar across urban and rural areas. Population in Lagos and Rivers

states have highest average years of education, while Zamfara has the lowest.

Net attendance rate among children of primary school age in Nigeria is 65.8 percent. The

highest rate of net attendance is in FCT Abuja, while the lowest in Yobe state. Net

attendance declines with level of schooling: the attendance at the Junior-Secondary

school is 38.2 percent and at the Senior-Secondary level is 33.8 percent.

Similar to net attendance the pattern is for the gross enrollment: rates decline with level of

schooling: at the Primary level, the enrollment rate is 87.1 percent; at the Junior-

Secondary level – 67.6 and at Senior-Secondary Level – 63.0 percent. Pro-male gender gap

in enrollment rates stays relatively constant at 3-4 percentage points across all three

levels of schooling.

Majority – around 58 percent of children attend public schools, and 32 percent attend

private educational institutions. Close to 85 percent of children in state of Niger rely on

public schools, while in state of Abia only 31 percent go to Government schools.

Highlights:

For about 39.3 percent of children in Nigeria, it takes up to 30 minutes to reach the school.

In state of Sokoto, 72.4 percent of students live within 15-minute proximity to school.

While in Ebonyi state, third of school children have to travel up to 45 minutes to reach the

school.

In Nigeria, about 14.3 percent of population above 5 years of age have never attended

school. That number is higher in rural areas – 18.9 percent as compared to urban areas- 6.3

percent. The higher the age the higher the number of people with no schooling: among age

group of 65 and above, 26.7 percent of men and 62.4 percent of women never went to

school. The lowest rate is among the youth of 15-24 y.o., where 6.1 percent of males and

16.9 percent of females have not attended school.

Among the primary reasons of never attending the school, the reluctance and lack of

interest on the parent’s part dominate the list of answers, as reported by 43.0 and 56.8

percent of male and female respondents respectively.

In Nigeria, 30 and 22 percent of males and females above 25 years of age report having

Senior-Secondary level of education as highest educational qualification. Only 16 percent

of males and 8 percent of females report having tertiary level of education. In Lagos 31.6

percent of males and 23.9 percent of females have tertiary education, while in Zamfara

only 3.9 percent of men and less than a percent of women obtained tertiary degree.

CONSUMPTION FREQUENCY OF FOOD CATEGORIES AND HOUSEHOLD SHOCKS

On average the households in Nigeria consume oils and fats 6 days per week; vegetables

consumed for 5.7 days; grains and flours are consumed for 5.3 days; but meat and fish are

consumed only during 2.6 days per week. Households in Delta state have meat and fish for

4.9 days, while in Kano that category is consumed on average during 0.6 days per week.

Almost half of all households- 46.8 percent share their meals with someone who is not

considered a household member. Meals are shared more in rural areas, where 50.6

percent of households share meals. During the week on average the meals are shared for

2.3 days mostly with someone who is of working age. In Bauchi state, 93.2 percent of

households report sharing the meals with non-members of household.

Many households in Nigeria were affected by negative life events in the last three years

preceding survey. More than 37 percent of households report being exposed to increase in

prices of major food products; 20.1 percent are affected by poor rains or flooding causing

harvest failures; 13.3 percent experienced loss or disability of working household

member.

When faced with shocks and negative events, 46.5 percent say they do not have specific

coping strategy; but 11.7 percent of exposed households report reducing food

consumption in order to manage the impact of shocks; 9.2 percent were able to receive

assistance from family and friends and 6.6 percent mobilized and engaged in additional

income generating activity.

