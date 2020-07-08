Dangote refinery awards equipment supplier contract to Sulzer Chemtech

Dangote Group has selected Sulzer Chemtech as the sole supplier of column internals, packings, and trays for its Dangote integrated oil refinery and petrochemical complex in Lekki Free Trade Zone, near Lagos, Nigeria. These key pieces of equipment will play an important role in what is expected to become the world’s largest single train crude distillation facility.

Dangote Group is undertaking an ambitious project to build a grassroots refinery complex able to process 650 000 bpd of crude oil. The plant will not only help Nigeria meet its own fuel demand and become self-sufficient, but will also add Nigeria to the list of top global exporters of gasoline, diesel, aviation jet fuel as well as other petrochemicals and petroleum-based products, such as polypropylene.

In addition to featuring the world’s largest single crude distillation column, Dangote Refinery will have a number of processing units containing more than 65 columns and requiring more than 15 static mixers. The units include residue fluid catalytic cracker, mild hydro cracker, alkylation, naphtha hydrofining and continuous catalytic reforming units for the production of gasoline and diesel meeting Euro V standards as well as jet fuel adhering to international aviation specifications.

Sulzer has designed and supplied the internals for all of the refinery’s columns. These are now being installed under the guidance of Sulzer’s engineers and the refinery is estimated to be operational by the end of 2022.

Ramann Sundaresan, Director – Sales at Sulzer Chemtech Middle East, explains: “Sulzer is proud to be playing a key role in bringing this refinery to life and supporting Dangote Refinery’s needs.

The company chose us based on our global capabilities, our expertise in mass transfer technology and our commitment to exceed expectations.

In particular, as the requirements of the project changed, our highly responsive teams were able to redesign the internals to suit increased capacity without expanding the equipment footprint.

By means of multiple rounds of design checks, engineering studies, discussions with licensors etc., we ensured Dangote Refinery that the most suitable and advanced internals would be utilised. We look forward to providing further technical support throughout the project.”

