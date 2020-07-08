Buhari appoints Mohammed Umar as new EFCC acting chair as Magu remains suspended

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Director of operations at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mohammed Umar, to oversee the operations of the anti-graft agency as Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, remains suspended.

Naija247news.com recalled that the former chair Ibrahim Magu was on Monday arrested by a combined team of Department of State Services personnel and policemen, who stormed the EFCC office at Wuse II in three trucks to arrest and move him to the Presidential Villa in the Asokoro area of the Federal Capital Territory where he has faced questions for three straight days by a panel led by a former Court of Appeal judge, Ayo Salami.

Magu was arrested after it was alleged that he had four houses and was moving money outside the country through third parties.

The DSS in a 2016 report revealed that he was living in a N40m mansion paid for by a corrupt individual.

The Presidency is yet to issue an official confirmation on who replaces Magu either in acting or substantive capacity.

