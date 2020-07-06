Nigerian-base Record label Mavin group seal music licensing deal with SyncFloor

Seattle-based music licensing startup SyncFloor has partnered with Mavin Records, one of Nigeria’s best-known local record labels.

The deal aims to bring the label’s catalog to more potential sync buyers via the newly launched Mavin Records SyncSite.

SyncFloor was co-founded by 20 year Microsoft veteran Kirt Debique and veteran IP attorney Cestjon McFarland.

The company recently launched its commercial marketplace, along with a sister site SongsForPodcasters.

Mavin’s catalog will also be featured in the podcast-focused marketplace

Last January, Mavin secured a multi-million dollar investment from Kupanda Holdings, a joint venture between pan-Africa investment company Kupanda Capital and TPG Growth.

The label is home to local artists like Johnny Drille, Di’ja, D’Prince and Korede Bello (pictured), whose breakout hit Do Like That has been streamed over 200m times worldwide.

“Afropop is golden, and Mavin Records is a powerhouse of African talent,” said SyncFloor CEO Kirt Debique.

“We are honored to get their beautiful music in front of production professionals worldwide.”

“SyncFloor’s groundbreaking service promises immense access, making them fitting partners to expand our dealings in commercial music licensing,” added Oghenejobo P. Tega, Chief Operating Officer, Mavin Records.

“Over time, Afrobeats, and African culture, in general, have converted audiences across the globe with massive moments.

“We’re glad to offer our vast catalog to brands and platforms looking to tell global stories in film and digital content.”Music Business Worldwide

