Madagascar confirmed new COVID-19 deaths

Full lockdown directives have been imposed in Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascar, this is happening only few months following the easing of the Stay at Home order.

President Andry Rajoelina made the pronouncement on Sunday as a result of an upsurge in number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Analamanga district where the capital is also located. There has been continuous rise in number of confirmed cases and death from COVID-19 despite Madagascar’s Covid organic cure claims.

The new lockdown rule only permits one person per household to be outside and such movements should occur between 6:00am (00400 GMT) and 12:00pm, transportation into the region has been prohibited until 20 July 2020.

Additional 216 confirmed cases and 3 new COVID-19 deaths necessitated the renewed lockdown. Cumulatively, Madagascar now has a total of 2,944 confirmed cases, 1,10 recovered and 32 deaths.

Though, Madagascar’s supposed Covid organic cure is yet to be confirmed effective for the treatment of COVID-19, the new turnout of events might pose a negative impact on other country’s position about their claims.

