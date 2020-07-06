Fidelity Bank board backs Mustapha Chike-Obi as new chairman

Fidelity Bank Plc, a tier lender in Nigeria has appointed the former chairman of the Asset Management Company of Nigeria, Mr Mustapha Chike-Obi as its chairman.

While announcing that two of its board members, Ernest Ebi and Seni Adetu will be stepping down from the Board, the bank announced his appointment as a replacement for Mr Ebo.

The bank said in the statement that:

“The Board is also pleased to announce that the retiring Chairman will be succeeded by Mr. Mustafa Chike-Obi who is currently the Executive Vice Chairman at Alpha African Advisory. He has over 40 years of experience in investment banking and the financial services sector, working with reputable global investment banking and asset management firms. He provides overall leadership at Alpha African Advisory and has direct oversight over the capital raising division.

“Prior to joining Alpha African Advisory, he was the inaugural CEO, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), a Federal Government backed institution, established to resolve the problem of non-performing loan assets of Nigerian banks after the 2008 global financial crisis.

“Mr Chike-Obi was Founding President at Madison Advisors, a financial services advisory and consulting firm in New Jersey, specializing in hedge funds and private equity investment advice. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from the University of Lagos (First Class Honors) and an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

