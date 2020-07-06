FGN Bond Yields Moderate for Most Maturities Tracked amid Sustained Buy Pressure…

In line with our expectations, the values of FGN bonds traded at the over-the-counter (OTC) segment appreciated further for most maturities tracked.

Specifically, the 7-year, 13.53% FGN MAR 2025 note, the 10-year, 16.29% FGN MAR 2027 debt and the 20-year, 16.25% FGN APR 2037 bond appreciated by N3.80, N3.97 and N0.01 respectively; their corresponding yields fell further to 6.31% (from 7.14%), 8.12% (from 8.76%) and 10.04% (from 10.05%) respectively.

However, the 5-year, 14.50% FGN JUL 2021 paper, depreciated by N0.53 (yield rose to 4.48% from 4.16%). Meanwhile, the value of FGN Eurobonds traded at the international capital market appreciated further for all maturities tracked amid demand pressure.

The 10- year, 6.75% JAN 28, 2021 bond, the 20-year, 7.69% FEB 23, 2038 paper and the 30-year, 7.62% NOV 28, 2047

debt gained USD0.16, USD0.35 and USD0.99 respectively; while their corresponding yields moderated to 4.57%

(from 4.92%), 8.63% (from 8.67%) and 8.57% (from 8.68%) respectively.

In the new week, we expect OTC bond prices to appreciate (and yields to moderate) against the backdrop of

expected boost in financial system.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...