Akeredolu jumps out of self isolation, claims coronavirus recovery

By
Elijah Bosun
-
0
0

Less than 24 hours after his estranged deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, asked him to hand over government to him after 21 days as provided by the constitution because he was in self-isolation.

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo State, has recovered from COVID-19.

In what seems like a reaction to the statement amidst a charged political atmosphere ahead of governorship elections in the state, Akeredolu in a briefing on Monday said he had tested negative and was fit to continue in his capacity as governor.

Join Naija247news Alerts on Telegram
SHARE
Previous articleREVEALED: How Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Chairman was arrested
Elijah Bosun
Elijah Bosun has a been a Naija247news News Digital staff reporter since 2012.She has extensively reported from North West regions of Nigeria, which includes war zones of Nigeria’s Boko Haram Capital, Maiduguri, Borno and Kano and other Northern regions

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.