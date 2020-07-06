Akeredolu jumps out of self isolation, claims coronavirus recovery

Less than 24 hours after his estranged deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, asked him to hand over government to him after 21 days as provided by the constitution because he was in self-isolation.

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo State, has recovered from COVID-19.

In what seems like a reaction to the statement amidst a charged political atmosphere ahead of governorship elections in the state, Akeredolu in a briefing on Monday said he had tested negative and was fit to continue in his capacity as governor.

