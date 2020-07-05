WHO discontinues hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir treatment arms for COVID-19

The World Health Organisation in a press statement released 4 July 2020 confirmed the cessation of hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir treatment arms for COVID-19

Approval to put an end to the trial’s hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir arms from the Solidarity Trial’s International Steering Committee has been accepted by the WHO. The Solidarity Trial was established by the WHO to discover operational cure for COVID-19 for hospitalised patients.

The approval was accepted based on the provisional trial results which indicates, hydrochloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir yield little or no decline in the mortality rate of hospitalised COVID-19 patients when compared with standard care. However, Interim results from the Solidarity Trial do not make available a firm proof of increased mortality for both drugs

The results from the Solidarity Trial and other trials were presented at the WHO virtual summit on COVID-19 research and innovation on 1-2 July 2020.

This result relates only to the conduct of the Solidarity trial in hospitalised patients and does not affect the probable evaluation in other studies of hydroxychloroquine or lopinavir/ritonavir in non-hospitalised patients or as pre- or post-exposure prophylaxis for COVID-19.

The provisional Solidarity results are now being readied for peer-reviewed publication.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...