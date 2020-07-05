Uzodimma assures on development of Imo communities, receives Nkwerre indigenes

The Executive Governor of Imo State, Dist. Senator Hope Uzodimma has assured Imo communities of accelerated development in his tenure and appealed to them to be part of the vision to develop the State and make the people prosperous.

Governor Uzodimma spoke at the weekend when the leadership of Nkwerre Aborigines Development Town Union paid him a solidarity visit at the Government House Owerri.

The Nkwerre leadership said they had come to congratulate the governor and to thank the Governor for appointing a good number of their kit and kin in key positions in his government and to seek the Governor’s help in recognizing additional autonomous communities in Nkwerre as a way of fostering enduring development and unity, among otheres.

Governor Uzodimma said Nkwerre has an enviable history of early civilization in Imo State, hence the best any Governor can do for the Nkwerre people is to assist in developing the area further and not to divide it.

The Governor acknowledged the place of Nkwerre in educational development in Imo state, citing St. Augustine Nkwerre, St. Catherine Nkwerre and Nkwerre High School as institutions that brought the place into limelight and projected the people as those who take development of their place seriously.

Governor Uzodimma who did not hide his affinity with the people of Nkwerre, assured his visitors of his willingness to pursue the things that will unite them rather than the things that will divide them.

The governor assured the people that the necessary due processes would be followed as regards their requests, promising that at the end, their requests would be met. “Go home with faith, believing that your visit will yield positive results,” the governor told the people.

Earlier in their address, President General of Nkwerre Aborigines at home and the Diaspora, Nze Sam Akano said they had come to congratulate Governor Uzodimma on his election as the Governor of Imo State and to thank him for the numerous indigenes of Nkwerre he appointed into his Cabinet like the Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, Commissioner for Transport, Barr. Rex Anunobi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, Nze Chinasa Nwaneri, among others.

They however requested for the recognition of the two newly created Autonomous Communities in their area – Nnanano Autonomous Community and Nkwerre Opiaegbe Autonomous Community – from the Old Nkwerre Autonomous Community and pleaded for the Certification and Presentation of Staff of Office to the Eze-elects of the both Communities.

They also passionately appealed to the Governor to come to their aid by assisting to reactivate the only Water Scheme in their area at Eziama Obire, help in the reconstruction of Nkwerre internal roads, renovate their Schools as well as the Nkwerre General Hospital which they said is currently a shadow of itself.

The Deputy Governor Imo State, Prof Placid Njoku, the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu, the Chief of Staff Government House, Owerri, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie and other members of the State Executive Council were present at the event.

