Nigeria reports 603 new cases coronavirus spike, total hits 28,167

Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu (C), speaks to passengers to enforce social distancing in a bus as part of measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Lagos, Nigeria on March 26, 2020. - Nigeria's government on March 26, 2020 warned that Africa's most populous nation could soon see an exponential increase in COVID-19 coronavirus infections unless contacts of confirmed cases are tracked down quicker. The country of around 190 million people has so far recorded just 51 infections and 1 death, but testing has been limited. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)

Nigeria has recorded 603 new COVID-19 cases in the country as total infections from the virus rise to 28,167.

This was confirmed in a tweet on Saturday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Statistics from the NCDC shows that Lagos recorded 135 cases.

Lagos-135

Edo-87

FCT-73

Rivers-67

Delta-62

Ogun-47

Kaduna-20

Plateau-19

Osun-17

Ondo-16

Enugu-15

Oyo-15

Borno-13

Niger-6

Nasarawa-4

Kebbi-3

Kano-2

Sokoto-1

Abia-1

The number of deaths recorded by NCDC is 634.

11,462 patients have so far been discharged, haven recovered from the virus

