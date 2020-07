There was uproar in Ebonyi state government house as Mr. Dave Umahi, the Governor of Ebonyi State says he has tested positive for the deadly COVID-19.

Umahi in a statement Saturday morning said some close aides also tested positive for the virus after their samples were tested.

He added that they are asymptomatic and have gone into isolation as prescribed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...