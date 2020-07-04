Nigeria’s Assets Microfinance Bank Records 150% Growth in Loan

By Bennett Oghifo

Assets Microfinance Bank Limited has said it recorded over 150% growth in its loan portfolio and 200% growth in Savings and Investments portfolio since its acquisition in May 2018 by Swift and Allied Partners Limited, a division of Canary Point Holdings Limited.

The company said this in a statement after it commemorated its second anniversary since going into full operations, adding that it was a feat the management and staff were proud of.

According to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Idris Ibrahim, “Assets Microfinance Bank Limited is a financial institution set up to empower Nigerians with greater financial freedom by making access to loans faster, simpler, safer and more affordable.

“Furthermore, part of the remarkable milestones the business makes and boasts of are growing numbers in client base by 170%, accomplished by a committed staff strength increment of 65% since inception. It has also transitioned from a robust technology based Micro-Finance Bank to a more robust Digital Bank.”

He said the company is focused on offering bespoke loan offers for Nigerians, the business covers all individuals who have a proven need for accelerated funds at convenient rates. There are packages for Retail Loans, Salary Advance Loan, SME Banking and Trade Finance among others all within the range of N50,000 to N5,000,000.

Assets Microfinance, he said offers a wide range of services, such as; Savings (Assets Savings Account, My Target Savings), Loans (Micro, Macro, Nano, SME Loans, Salary Advance Loan, My Asset Financing (MAF) and School Support Loan), Investments (Fixed Deposit and My Asset Fix Investment (MAFI)) and Wallets (Lifestyle and Travel).

