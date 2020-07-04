Initial Findings on Madagascar Covid Organic Solution

The preliminary discoveries from the Madagascar’s Covid-organics supposed cure for COVID-19 was pronounced on Thursday by the Minister of Health Dr. Osagie Ehanire during a briefing with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

The major plant used in its production is confirmed to be grown in Nigeria, though research about its effectiveness is yet to be carried out as the research fund for the herbal solution is yet to be approved.

The initial analysis on the herbal drink was done by the Nigerian Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development and the Artemisia Annua plant is said to also be grown on farms in Abuja

The Minister also cautioned to avoid needless interstate outings despite the borders being open as the virus is still active.

