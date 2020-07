LAGOS, July 3 – Nigeria’s central bank asked lenders to bid for forex at an auction at 380 to the dollar from a previous rate of 360, allowing the naira to weaken, traders said on Friday.

The central bank, Nigeria’s main supplier of dollars, depreciated the forex rate for retail interventions by 5%, traders said, quoting a message from the regulator to lenders.

