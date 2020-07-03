FirstBank’s FMAP graduates Inaugral set of management associates

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion services provider, has

graduated 28 successful candidates in its inaugural FirstBank Management Associates

Programme (FMAP), virtually held on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 via the Zoom video conferencing

application.

The programme which commenced in 2018 had a total of 48 candidates selected

from thousands of entries and applications received nationwide.

FMAP is a 24-month fast-track comprehensive developmental programme targeted at young,

dynamic, self-motivated and highly driven individuals that possess the right skill set and

excellent leadership potential among Junior and entry-level cadre staff.

Entries and applications for the programme enrolment was also extended to the public

Speaking about the programme, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, CEO, FirstBank said “It is an intensive

skill development programme structured to enhance acute thinking, financial, methodical skills

of staff.

The bank would continue to reinvest in its human capital to create a kind of leadership

needed for future growth and development

“This is part of the Bank’s strategic objectives of infusing and developing leadership at requisite

levels across its staff hierarchy, aimed at building the next generation of leaders who will be

groomed to drive the Bank’s vision of being Africa’s Bank of first choice”, he concluded.

At the end of the programme, successful candidates are moved to middle management,

becoming Management Associates irrespective of their grades at the point of entry.

Cross country postings and secondment opportunities is also offered to such staff to provide

them with global exposure and network.

About FirstBank

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is the premier Bank in West Africa and the leading

financial inclusion services provider in Nigeria for over 125 years.

With over 750 business locations and over 57,000 Banking Agents spread across 99% of the

774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria, FirstBank provides a comprehensive range of retail

and corporate financial services to serve its over 15 million customers.

The Bank has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris,

FBNBank in the Republic of Congo, Ghana, The Gambia, Guinea, Sierra-Leone and Senegal,

as well as a Representative Office in Beijing.

The Bank has been nimble at promoting digital payment in the country and has issued over

10million cards, the first bank to achieve such milestone in the country. FirstBank’s cashless

transaction drive extends to having more than 9million people on its USSD Quick Banking

service through the nationally renowned *894# Banking code and over 3 million people on

FirstMobile platform.

Since its establishment in 1894, FirstBank has consistently built relationships with customers

focusing on the fundamentals of good corporate governance, strong liquidity, optimised risk

management and leadership. Over the years, the Bank has led the financing of private

investment in infrastructure development in the Nigerian economy by playing key roles in the

Federal Government’s privatisation and commercialisation schemes.

With its global reach, FirstBank provides prospective investors wishing to explore the vast business opportunities that are available in Nigeria, an internationally competitive world-class brand and a credible financial

partner.

FirstBank has been named “Most Valuable Bank Brand in Nigeria” six times in a row (2011 –

2016) by the globally renowned

“The Banker Magazine” of the Financial Times Group; “Best

Retail Bank in Nigeria” for seven consecutive years (2011 – 2017) by the Asian Banker

International Excellence in Retail Financial Services Awards and “Best Bank in Nigeria” by

Global Finance for 15 years.

Our brand purpose is to always put customers, partners and stakeholders at the heart of our business, even as we standardise customer experience and excellence in financial solutions across sub-Saharan Africa, in consonance with our brand vision “To be the partner of first choice in building your future”.

Our brand promise is to always deliver the ultimate “gold standard” of value and excellence. This commitment is anchored on our inherent values of passion, partnership and people, to position You First in every respect.

