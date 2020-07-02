Covid-19: Again, SEPLAT Donates Palliatives to Imo State

Imo State Government has received yet another set of palliatives from Seplat Petroleum Development Company (SEPLAT) to help in the fight against the spread of Corona virus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Receiving the medical consumables comprising 25 hospital beds, 1 transport ventilator, 30 packs and 10 pieces of N-95 Masks, 50 packs of temperature guns, 300 bottles of sanitizers, 12×75 pieces of organic soaps, 50 packs of Nitrile hand gloves, 50 units of sanitary buckets with tap, and 25 surgical bags on behalf of the Governor, His Excellency, Dist. Senator Hope Uzodimma, the Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku expressed gratitude to SEPLAT for her commitment towards efforts to curb the impact of Covid- 19 in Imo State.

The Deputy Governor seized the opportunity to advise Imo people to take the precautionary measures put in place by the government, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the World Health Organization (WHO) towards avoiding the spread of the virus in the State.

Prof. Njoku regretted that some people still do not take the virus seriously, reiterating that the coronavirus is a very serious challenge to the entire world of which Imo is not an exemption.

He appealed to Imo people to continue to adhere to the simple protocols of hand washing, keeping self-distance, using sanitizers and, where necessary, staying at home when one doesn’t have a serious business to transact outside “so that we live to tell the story of Covid-19.”

He thanked SEPLAT on behalf of the Government and people of Imo State for coming to their aid the second time and appealed to the management “to come again and again.”

Earlier, the representative of SEPLAT, Engr. Emeka Onyeagba, said they brought the medical consumables as their continued contribution towards helping to check the effect of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic in the world today.

He said it is part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) in their areas of operation, especially where they have received conducive operational environment for their businesses and transactions, which Imo is one of them.

Engr. Onyeagba used the opportunity to congratulate the government of Senator Uzodimma for signing the MOU with Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for the construction of Owerri-Orlu and Owerri-Okigwe roads, describing the roads as veritable infrastructure for stimulation of the economy of Imo State.

