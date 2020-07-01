NSE releases names of Incoming and Exiting Companies From Nigerian Indexes

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday reviewed the incoming and exiting companies for its indices for the first half of the year.

According to the Exchange, the review comprises of the following indices “the NSE 30 Index, NSE Lotus Islamic Index, NSE Pension Index, Corporate Governance Index, Afrinvest Bank Value Index, Afrinvest Dividend Yield Index, Meristem Growth Index, Meristem Value Index; and the five Sectoral Indices of The Exchange – NSE Banking, NSE Insurance, NSE Industrial, NSE Consumer Goods, and NSE Oil & Gas.”

It added that “the review has led to the entry and exit of some companies from some indices which will take effect when the market opens on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.”

Listed below are the incoming and exiting companies in the various indices.

Index​​ Incoming ​Exiting​ NSE 30 index JULIUS BERGER PLC TRANSNATIONAL CORP. NIGERIA PLC NSE Consumer Goods Index NONE NONE NSE Banking Index NONE NONE NSE Insurance Index NONE NONE NSE Industrial Index NOTORE CHEMICAL IND. PLC. PREMIER PAINTS PLC NSE Oil & Gas Index NONE NONE NSE Pension Index NONE NONE NSE Lotus Islamic Index LAFARGE AFRICA PLC

CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCT PLC 11 PLC (MOBIL)

NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC. Corporate Governance Index JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC

MTN NIGERIA PLC

NEM INSURANCE PLC

NPF MICROFINANCE BANK PLC

ROYAL EXCHANGE NIGERIA PLC

SUNU ASSURANCES NIG. PLC NONE Afrinvest Banking Value Index NONE NONE Afrinvest High Dividend Yield Index NONE NONE Meristem Growth Index GT BANK PLC

JULIUS BERGER PLC BUA CEMENT PLC

CUSTODIAN INSURANCE PLC

NAHCO PLC

WEMA BANK PLC Meristem Value Index DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC BERGER PAINTS PLC

DANGOTE CEMENT PLC

ETERNA OIL PLC

ETI PLC

WAPIC INSURANCE PLC The bourse added that “The indices were developed to allow investors to follow market movements and properly manage investment portfolios. Designed using the market capitalization methodology, the indices are rebalanced on a semi-annual basis on the first business day in January and in July.”

