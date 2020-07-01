NSE releases names of Incoming and Exiting Companies From Nigerian Indexes

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday reviewed the incoming and exiting companies for its indices for the first half of the year.

According to the Exchange, the review comprises of the following indices “the NSE 30 Index, NSE Lotus Islamic Index, NSE Pension Index, Corporate Governance Index, Afrinvest Bank Value Index, Afrinvest Dividend Yield Index, Meristem Growth Index, Meristem Value Index; and the five Sectoral Indices of The Exchange – NSE Banking, NSE Insurance, NSE Industrial, NSE Consumer Goods, and NSE Oil & Gas.”

It added that “the review has led to the entry and exit of some companies from some indices which will take effect when the market opens on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.”

Listed below are the incoming and exiting companies in the various indices.

Index​​ Incoming ​Exiting​
NSE 30 index
  • JULIUS BERGER PLC
  • TRANSNATIONAL CORP. NIGERIA PLC
NSE Consumer Goods Index
  • NONE
  • NONE
NSE Banking Index
  • NONE
  • NONE
NSE Insurance Index
  • NONE
  • NONE
NSE Industrial Index
  • NOTORE CHEMICAL IND. PLC.
  • PREMIER PAINTS PLC
NSE Oil & Gas Index
  • NONE
  • NONE
NSE Pension Index
  • NONE
  • NONE
NSE Lotus Islamic Index 
  • LAFARGE AFRICA PLC
  • CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCT PLC
  • 11 PLC (MOBIL)
  • NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC.
Corporate Governance Index
  • JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC
  • MTN NIGERIA PLC
  • NEM INSURANCE PLC
  • NPF MICROFINANCE BANK PLC
  • ROYAL EXCHANGE NIGERIA PLC
  • SUNU ASSURANCES NIG. PLC
  • NONE
Afrinvest Banking Value Index
  • NONE
  • NONE
Afrinvest High Dividend Yield Index
  • NONE
  • NONE
Meristem Growth Index
  • GT BANK PLC
  • JULIUS BERGER PLC
  • BUA CEMENT PLC
  • CUSTODIAN INSURANCE PLC
  • NAHCO PLC
  • WEMA BANK PLC
Meristem Value Index
  • DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC
  • BERGER PAINTS PLC
  • DANGOTE CEMENT PLC
  • ETERNA OIL PLC
  • ETI PLC
  • WAPIC INSURANCE PLC

The bourse added that “The indices were developed to allow investors to follow market movements and properly manage investment portfolios. Designed using the market capitalization methodology, the indices are rebalanced on a semi-annual basis on the first business day in January and in July.

