NSE reassures investors of support with LAPO Microfinance Bank’s N6.2 billion Bond listing

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has listed LAPO Microfinance Bank’s N6.2 billion Bond on Monday to reassure the investing public of its commitment to provide a platform for issuers to raise capital even in the toughest of times.

The listing, which was disclosed by the Exchange in a statement, came closely on the heels of the listing of Dangote Cement’s N100 billion Bond, the largest corporate bond issued in the Nigerian debt capital market.

In recent weeks, The Exchange has helped corporates and government raise capital and facilitate secondary market trading activities to the tune of over N1.8 trillion, ranging from new and supplementary bond listings to Rights Issues, private placements and even Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). These funds have been utilized to pay down financial obligations, support working capital, improve infrastructure development, and facilitate business expansion.

Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Oscar Onyema, stated, “The NSE is resolute in its commitment to be a trusted business partner to all our Issuers in accessing right-sized capital and achieving their strategic business objectives. In our efforts to fulfil this mandate, we have achieved all-round increased efficiency in terms of competitive pricing structures, increased turnaround time, enhanced customer experience and improved time to market.

“We believe this has translated into the remarkable resilience we have displayed amidst this pandemic, as well as increased investors’ confidence as reflected in stakeholders’ participation in our market across various asset classes.”

GTBank 728 x 90

Listings within three months: Since March 24, 2020, the NSE has successfully listed: LAPO Microfinance Bank’s N6.2 Billion Bond; 900,000 units of the NewGold ETF valued at N7 Billion; Dangote Cement Plc’s N100 Billion Bond, and UACN Property Development Plc’s N16 Billion Rights Issue.

Others are FBNQuest Merchant Bank’s Series-1 N5Bn Bond; Flour Mills’ N12.5Bn and N7.5Bn Bonds; Primero BRT Securitisation SPV Plc bond worth N16.1Bn Bond; Golden Guinea Breweries Plc’s N1.2 Billion Private Placement; and several Government Bonds worth over N797 Billion.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...