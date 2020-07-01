NSE accepts Atedo Peterside’s resignation as Chairman of Cadbury Nigeria’s BoDs

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, Mr. Atedo Peterside, has resigned.

In a notification signed by Cadbury Nigeria’s Company Secretary, Fola Akande, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, it was announced that the resignation took effect immediately. In other words, Mr Peterside resigned from the board effective 30th June 2020. He resigned in order to concentrate on other interests.

Note that this brings to an end Atedo Peterside’s ten-year reign as the Chairman of Cadbury Nigeria’s board of directors. He took over leadership of the board on the 21st of April 2010 after joining the company in 2009 as a director.

“The Board of Directors of the Company acknowledge and sincerely express their gratitude to Mr. Peterside for his leadership, service and immense contributions to Cadbury Nigeria Plc while he was on the Board and wish him all the best in his future endeavours” part of the statement by Cadbury Nigeria said.

Recall that back in April this year, Mr Peterside resigned his position as a Non-Executive Director of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc, to focus on ANAP Foundation, a non-governmental foundation he founded.

Also in April, he resigned from the board of Nigerian Breweries Plc as well as Unilever Nigeria Plc for the same reasons.

