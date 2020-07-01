Nigeria’s president Buhari Nominates 41 Ambassadors

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the names 41 non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for screening and subsequent confirmation.

The names of the nominees were read during Wednesday’s plenary by the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, shortly after the end of the closed-door session.

Among the nominees are Debo Adesina, former Editor-In-Chief of The Guardian Newspapers, Oma Djebah, former Group Politics Editor of THISDAY Newspapers, Ademola Seriki, former Minister of State for Defence, Maureen Tamuno, Umar Sulaiman, Obong Effiong Akpan and Dare Sunday Awoniyi.

