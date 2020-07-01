JUST IN: Nigeria Announces Resumption Dates For Domestic Flights; Lagos, Abuja Take Lead

New York, July 1, – The airports in Lagos and Abuja will resume domestic flights on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, while the Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri airports will follow on July 11, 2020, Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation tweeted Wednesday.

Other airports will resume on July 15, 2020, he said, adding that the date for the resumption of operations at the international airports will be “announced in due course.”

The move marks another bold move by the Nigerian authorities to restart the economy despite rising cases of the coronavirus pandemic that has battered the economy.

