Imo State Government Signs MOU with Julius Berger on Road Projects

Imo State Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma on Wednesday took another bold step on infrastructural renewal, signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Julius Berger Nigeria Plc on the reconstruction of Owerri to Orlu and Owerri to Okigwe roads in the State.

Governor Uzodimma described the event, which took place at the Sam Mbakwe Exco Chambers, Government House, Owerri, as a special day in the life of Imo State.

He said the two roads are major gateways to neighbouring States hence the road infrastructure linking Imo State to her neighbours will help improve the economy of the State when completed.

He said that the choice of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc is predicated on the company’s track records of quality and value for money which is very important to Imo people.

Governor Uzodimma reassured Imo people that, with what is known of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, the projects would be delivered within a record time and “this will surely be a partnership that will sustain the test of time.”

Governor Uzodimma appealed to Imo people, especially communities on the right of ways of the projects to give the company maximum cooperation and needed support to enable them deliver the projects on time.

Earlier, the South East Regional Manager of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Juergen Fischer, expressed appreciation to the Government of Imo State for the invitation to sign the MOU.

He said that they had looked forward to participating in the infrastructural development of the state and assured that a good cooperation and partnership between the State and his company has started, promising to deliver the projects on time.

The Imo State Commissioner for Works, Barr. Ralph Nwosu signed the MOU on behalf of Government of Imo State while Fischer signed for Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof. Placid Njoku; Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmos Iwu; Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie; and other members of the expanded State Executive Council attended the ceremony.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...