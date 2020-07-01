How I contracted Coronavirus: Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu explains

Gbenga Samson
Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has explained how he contracted Coronavirus.

The governor on Tuesday confirmed on his verified Twitter account that he contracted the virus and had gone on self-isolation.

He explained that he had few days ago showed symptoms of malaria and had it treated.

The governor added that he was later advised to take the malaria more serious by undergoing further tests. Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

He said, “As at the time we had our party National Executive Council meeting, my colleagues called on me and I spoke with one of them who felt that malaria should not be treated lightly and I should go ahead and have a test of COVID-19.

“The result came out today 30th June, 2020 and I tested positive but asymptomatic. I’m not feeling sick nor feeling hot in any way.

“Let me assure our people that as you can see me, there are many of us that don’t have the symptoms that is there and you cannot see it.

“This time, we would conduct another test and we will know the result. Let me assure our people that the work is going on.”

He advised the people of the state to avoid any physical gathering and take their health more serious.
The latest development came barely a week after the governor was seen in a video flouting the social distancing guildline during his visit to Abuja.

Also, there are fears that some members of the Ondo State House of Assembly, who were with the governor during the visit might have contracted the virus.

Ondo State has a total of 276 confirmed cases of Coronavirus so far and 19 recorded deaths.

At least 89 persons have been treated and discharged for the virus in the state.

Gbenga Samson
