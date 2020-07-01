Covid-19 testing remains free for those that meet the requirement in Lagos state

COVID 19 TESTING REMAINS FREE FOR THOSE THAT MEET THE CASE DEFINITION IN LAGOS STATE

The State would like to reassure the general public that testing is still free at all the COVID-19 public testing laboratories for all Lagos residents and all Lagosians are enjoined to take advantage of this service if they feel unwell or feel they have had a close contact with an infected person.

The Government has established sampling centres across the State and has continued to enhance the capacity of the public testing laboratories to test all those who require testing free of charge. If any resident feels unwell, please lodge a complaint through the appropriate channel by calling 08000CORONA.

The Lagos State Government launched a Consortium of 7 private laboratories in the first phase as part of the testing strategy of the State to increase the accessibility of testing facilities to the organized private and corporate sector who wish to test for various reasons.

For the avoidance of doubt it is necessary to reiterate to members of the public that testing remains free of charge at all public testing laboratories.

