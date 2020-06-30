School resumption: Nigeria issues greenlight for some classes to begin, flight resumption and interstate movement

ABUJA, June 29 – Nigeria will let people travel between its states outside curfew hours from July 1, a senior official said on Monday as authorities moved to relax some coronavirus restrictions.

Students due to graduate this year will also be able to go back to school to prepare for exams, though other children are still barred from attending, said Boss Mustapha, chair of the presidential taskforce on the infection.

<

blockquote>

The taskforce is trying to strike a “delicate balance” between protecting people’s livelihoods and their health, he added.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country with around 200 million people, has reported 24,000 cases of the virus and 565 deaths as of Sunday.

Authorities have imposed a 10pm to 4am curfew and ordered people to wear masks in public places to curb the spread of the virus. Gatherings are limited to 20 people.

“We have observed with growing concern the non-compliances with these measures designed to prevent transmission,” Mustapha told reporters in the capital, Abuja.

“We run the risk of erasing the gains made in the last three months,” he said.

Highpoints of di PTF briefing

Buhari approve di phase two of di easing of di lockdown extension for four more weeks

National curfew from 10pm to 4am still dey on ground

Safe re-opening of schools to allow students for graduating classes to resume in-person in preparation for examinations

Secondary and tertiary go remain closed except JSS 3 and SSS 3

Daycare and primary schools go remain closed till further notice except for Primary six.

All schools must try to do intensive revision exercise for those wey di prepare for exams and di schools dem gatz follow and adapt to di covid 19 guideline

All schools must follow di six recommended steps wey di ministry of Education put in place.

Funerals and weddings go dey limited to 20 pipo

Artisans and hairdressers wey own dia own workshop go fit operate

Cinema dem, night clubs and oda jolly places including gyms go still dey closed

Di face mask law and curfew law still dey for ground without any changes.

Offices must maintain 75% capacity

Working hours for goment offices go dey from 9-2pm

Safe reopening of domestic aviation

services as soon as practicable

Dem go allow pipo to start to dey travel from state to state but only outside of di curfew hours.

For Interstate transport to happun all di parks gatz get

Place wia passengers dem go wash dia hands

Dem must enforce everibodi wear masks

Dem go do temperature checks for every passenger and dem go get crowd control for dia parks

Buses go only cari fifty percent of dia capacity

Dem must keep dia windows open

State goments dem gatz inspect dia various park and make sure say dem dey follow di laid down procedure.

Restriction of movement go dey for local goment wey get plenti coronavirus cases for di kontri.

