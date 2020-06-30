Saudi crown prince, Nigerian president renew OPEC+ deal compliance

CAIRO – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a phone call with Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari, reviewed the current progress made on the OPEC+ deal, state news agency (SPA) said on Monday.

Salman and Buhari also reviewed aspects of cooperation to enhance stability of oil markets, SPA added.

They also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities for their development.

The Saudi crown prince also held a phone call with the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramabusa, where he also discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities for developing them.

They also discussed a number of issues of common concern.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...