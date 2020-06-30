Nigeria reports 490 new cases of COVID-19, total now 24,567

Members of the Protection Civile Cyril Lamriben, left, and Noemie Biamba, right, wear masks to protect against the conoravirus as they take care of a 51 year old woman, suspected of having the coronavirus infection in an ambulance in Paris, Saturday, March 28, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Nigeria, on Sunday night recorded 490 new cases of Coronavirus across the country

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control revealed this on its twitter handle.

Data obtained from the NCDC showed that the total number of confirmed infections in the country is now 24,567

9007 patients have been discharged in the country and 565 patients have died.

The breakdown of cases, according to each states on Sunday is as follows:

Lagos-118 Delta-84 Ebonyi-68 FCT-56 Plateau-39 Edo-29 Katsina-21 Imo-13 Ondo-12 Adamawa-11 Osun-8 Ogun-8 Rivers-6 Kano-5 Enugu-3 Bauchi-3 Akwa Ibom-3 Kogi-1 Oyo-1 Bayelsa-1

