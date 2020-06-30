Local Bourse Index Rises by 0.12% amid Sustained Bullish Activity

As NIBOR Declines for Most Tenor Buckets amid Sustained Liquidity Ease…

The week started on a positive note as the local bourse All Share Index (ASI) rose marginally by 0.12%; albeit, the number of losers (29) outweighed the number of gainers (18) at the close of trade.

Hence, the year to date loss of the NSE ASI moderated to 7.38%.

Investors demand for consumer goods and insurance stocks, such as NESTLE, OKOMOOIl, UACN and WAPIC led to an increase in their respective indices by 1.86% and 0.23%.

However, it appeared sentiment remained weak in the equities market as performance of three sub-sector gauges were bearish.

The NSE Banking, NSE Oil/Gas and NSE Industrial Indices declined by 1.24%, 0.62% and 0.14% respectively.

Meanwhile, the value of stocks traded dwindled by 24.06% to N1.63 billion units.

Elsewhere, NIBOR moderated for most tenor buckets amid sustained liquidity ease; however, NITTY moved in mixed directions across maturities.

In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds were flattish for most maturities tracked; also, FGN Eurobond tanked for most maturities tracked.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...