Abia Governor, Ikpeazu Health Collapse Worsens, Remains COVID-19 Positive Weeks After Abuja Treatment

The governor is said to have last had a dialysis about one week ago and is in a stable condition.

Recall that on June 11, Reports revealed that Governor Ikpeazu was confirmed to have diabetes on top of a kidney failure that had further complicated his Coronavirus treatment.

However, before his situation got worse, Ikpeazu made attempts to be flown abroad but the restriction on international flights ban in many countries around the world and his positive status of the virus put paid to that move.

Though he is believed to be in a stable condition at the moment, he is said to still be a long way from full recovery.

