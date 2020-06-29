Review of Global Stock Markets -29/06/2020

Global equities were mixed as markets struggled to gain traction against a backdrop of rising coronavirus cases in the US.

Consequently, US (DJIA: -2.5%; S&P: -1.9%) and European (STOXX Europe: -1.5%; FTSE 100: -1.7%) stocks looked set to end the week in the red.

On the flip side, Asian (Nikkei 225: +0.1%; SSE: +0.4%) shares crept higher as (1) investors remained stubbornly upbeat on the outlook for a reopening of the global economy and (2) an easing of restrictions on US banks and expectations for more stimulus amid rising coronavirus infections lifted investor sentiment.

Emerging (MSCI EM: +0.3%) and frontier (MSCI FM: +1.0%) markets stocks were also on track to close higher following gains in China (+0.4%) and Kuwait (+3.9%).

