Nigeria Record 779 fresh COVID-19 cases confirmed nationwide hits

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) 779 new cases of COVID-19 nationwide, a staggering figure of newly confirmed cases in one day.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the country, the NCDC reports the Lagos has recorded to the largest number of new infections detected, with 285 as of Saturday night.

Other states reported the following figures

Rivers-68

FCT-60

Edo-60

Enugu-56

Delta-47

Ebonyi-42

Oyo-41

Kaduna-19

Ogun-18

Ondo-16

Imo-12

Sokoto-11

Borno-9

Nasarawa-8

Abia-5

Gombe-5

Kebbi-5

Kano-4

Yobe-3

Ekiti-3

Osun-2

As of Saturday, June 27, the NCDC has recorded a total number of 24,077 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, with a total of 8,625 discharged and 558 deaths.

