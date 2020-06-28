Justice Ajanah’s death, a colossal loss to Nigeria and Kogi state – Gov. Bello

Kogi State Government has described the death of Justice Nasiru Ajanah as a “massive blow” to the State and her people.

The late chief judge died on Sunday in Abuja after a brief illness. Kogi Chief Judge, Justice Ajanah, is dead COVID-19: Kogi chief judge releases 41 inmates from prison

“The passing of the legal luminary is a massive blow to the Government and people of Kogi State for his brilliant justice administration throughout his career as a judge and his tenure as the Chief Judge of Kogi State.

“He will be missed for his tenacity of purpose and outstanding commitment to the sanctity of the temple of justice. “He was a collosus in the noble profession of law.

“The state government will work with the family of the late Chief Justice to give him a befitting burial.

“His shoes will be impossible to fill. “May God forgive all his shortcomings and grant him eternal life,” the state government noted through a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo.

Ex governor Ibrahim Idris, reacts Also, a former governor of the State, Ibrahim Idris, has condoled the State government and family of the late Justice over his demise.

In a condolence message on Sunday, the former governor described the death of the chief judge as a great loss to the state. He recalled his working relationship with the late chief judge, saying he was an unbiased and unblemish public officer.

He urged the family to take solace in the fact that the late chief judge left an exemplary and disciplined traits.

The ex governor, prayed to God to reward the late chief judge with ‘aljanat firdaus.’ About late Justice Ajanah Justice Ajanah was 64 years old.

His demise came barely a week after the death of the President of the Customary Court of Appeal in the state, Justice Ibrahim Shaibu Atadoga. Justice Ajanah was born in 1956 in Okene Local Government Area of the State.

Late Kogi Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajanah He attended the Native Authority (Central) Primary School Okene where he had his Primary Education between 1962 and 1968. He proceeded to the Federal Government College, Keffi, in 1969 and graduated in 1973. He also obtained a Higher School Certificate (HSC) at the same College between 1974 and 1975. Justice Ajanah proceeded to the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he graduated with LL.B Hons and was later called to bar on completion of his law school programme. He set up his private firm, NASIRU AJANAH & CO., in Okene where he engaged in private practice between 1985 and 1989. He became a Judge in Kwara State High Court in 1990. This appointment was transferred to Kogi State in 1991 when the State was created. He was later appointed the Chief Judge of Kogi State after many years of meritorious legal career. The late Justice had served in various capacity such as Chairman, Kabba disturbance tribunal in Kogi State (1994); Chairman, Election petition tribunal in Adamawa State (1998); Member of Governing of Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (1999 and 2006); Chairman, Panel on Murtala Mohammed International Airport Fire Incidence (2000); Chairman, Election petition Tribunal in Akwa – Ibom State (2007) and Chairman; Election Tribunal Petition (2) in Rivers State (2008) respectively.

