Domestic flights to resume first week in July

There are indications that domestic flights will resume in the first week of July.

The Nigerian airports have been shutdown for more than three months to avert spread of the COVID-19 pandemic but the aviation sector is set to reopen.

Despite flight restrictions, Lagos Airport records spike in drug trafficking Before airports, schools re-open Our correspondent gathered from aviation sources that domestic flights might resume first week in July 2020.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Saturday conducted a simulation exercise at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja to test all the protocols designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at the Airports ahead of flight resumption.

The simulation exercise which began around 8:00am saw passengers go through all the protocols before boarding the Aero Contractor flight at about 11:20am.

The flight was operated on a B737 marked NG110 with 51 passengers on board.

Our Correspondent observed during the simulation exercise that passengers were mandated to follow all protocols at all times.

The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika commended the exercise and said it achieved all that it was set out to achieve.

