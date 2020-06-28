Buratai Directs All Commanders Lead from the Trenches…

In the just concluded week, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai mandated the war commanders in the North-east to be battle ready and move out of their headquarters to effectively oversee the operations from the field.

The order from the Army Chief, at the Monday, June 22, 2020 meeting with principal staff officers followed President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that officers in charge of the country’s security should develop new strategies at curbing the worsening insecurity in the country.

Also, the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan expressed concerns over the worsening insecurity in the country, even as he called for timeline to be given to the service chiefs to end the menace.

He blamed the rising insecurity on shortage of funds, and stated that money should be released to the security agencies to further equip them.

He however opined that if the security chiefs failed to improve the security situation in the country they should resign or be sacked as government priority should be on containing insecurity.

In another development, the Federal Government frowned at the general noncompliance to safety protocols which has led to increased number of confirmed coronavirus cases beyond 20,000 level.

Specifically, number of confirmed cases stood at 22,614 as at Thursday, June 25, 2020; while number of active cases stood at 14,243, number of discharged cases were 7,822; and number of deaths stood at 549.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force, Mr. Boss Mustapha, who called for another round of lockdown, stated that COVID-19 safety protocols were being violated by politicians preparing for governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.

We expect FG to garner every ounce of political will to put an end to the war in the North East.

We also feel more successes will be achieved with better fighting equipment and welfare package for soldiers.

These, in addition to the commanders leading right at the battlefield should reduce the recent pressure from the insurgents.

Meanwhile, we note that FG should do more at increasing its capacity to change the behavioural pattern of Nigerian towards adherence to COVID-19 safty tips, else the number of active cases may overwhelm the country’s struggling health system.

