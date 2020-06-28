Ajimobi to be buried on Sunday in an undisclosed location

Abiola Ajimobi, the late Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the former governor of Oyo State, will no longer be buried at the central mosque that he built during his lifetime at Oke-Ado, Ibadan, as earlier announced.

The Special Adviser on Community Relations to the late former governor, Alhaji Abidemi Shiyanbade, who made the disclosure on Saturday, said the widow of the deceased has the final say on the final resting place of her late husband, which will not be at the premises of the Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque, adding that the ex-governor would be buried on Sunday, June 28.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to the late governor, Mr Bolaji Tunji, has given further details on Ajimobi’s funeral in a statement he issued at 8:12 pm on Saturday. He was, however, silent on the site of the interment of Ajimobi’s remains, saying: ‘Following the release of details for the funeral of the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency SENATOR ABIOLA AJIMOBI, the family wishes to reiterate its desire to hold the event in strict compliance with COVID-19 funeral protocols.

‘Essentially, only religious clerics who have been invited should assemble at the venue of the funeral, which is the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque in Oke-Ado,’ advising other sympathisers and well-wishers to join the event through the link: https://linktr.ee/AjimobiLivesOn to view the live coverage from 12noon, Sunday, the 28th June 2020.

Shiyanbade, in a statement he posted on the Facebook, stated: ‘The concerns and comments by our brothers on this platform are all well noted and appreciated. Please note that H.E. Senator Ajimobi will not be buried in the premises of the Mosque. Prayers will only be offered by a few invited clerics and close family members in the Mosque.

‘We are very mindful of all the protocols and the limitations on social gathering, which we will never run foul of. The information that came out was only meant not to keep us all in the dark. Your concerns that things be done rightly is most appreciated May Almighty Allah reward us all and accept the return of our brother, Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi.’

Tunji had in a statement on Friday said: ‘Barring any changes, his body will be interred at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque at Oke-Ado, Ibadan at 12noon on Sunday the 28th of June 2020 after the traditional Muslim prayers.’

Meanwhile, a delegation of federal and state lawmakers on the platform of APC from Oyo State, on Saturday paid a condolence visit to the 6th Avenue, Oluyole Estate residence of the Ajimobis. They were led a former senate leader, Teslim Folarin, currently representing Oyo Central, and Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, representing Oyo North. They were received by Bolaji Tunji on behalf of the immediate family of Ajimobi, who were expected to arrive Ibadan on Saturday evening with the corpse of the deceased.

Members of House of Representatives in the delegation included Olusegun Odebubmi (Ogo-Oluwa/Surulere), Akeem Adeyemi (Afijio/Oyo East/Oyo West/Atiba), Musiliudeen Akinremi (Ibadan North), Akin Alabi (Egbeda/Ona-Ara), and Shina Peller (Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/ Iwajowa). Also, members of Oyo State House of Assembly in the delegation included Asimiyu Alarape (Atiba), Wunmi Oladeji (Ogbomoso North), Isiaka Kazeem Tunde (Oyo East/Oyo West), Bamigboye Abidoye (Oriire), and Oyeleke Adegbola (Ogo-Oluwa /Surulere).Oloye Folarin, while addressing journalists, said Senator Ajimobi’s death came as a rude shock to all the lawmakers and all that concerned.

‘Our great leader was full of life and radiated good health the last time we met. In fact, he looked younger than his age,’ adding that the late governor’s death has robbed the progressive family of its eloquent and exemplary leadership qualities.

‘Though our Oga is no more, his legendary achievements as a public administrator live on. He was undoubtedly and universally acknowledged as the Architect of Modern Oyo State; his ‘Koseleri’ (unprecedented) records in the governance of Oyo State will be very difficult to match. We salute our fallen leader for his qualitative services to Nigeria and the APC. We will always remember him for his hard work, dedication and commitment.’

