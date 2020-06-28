Adamawa: Bachama traditional ruler dies at 66

The traditional ruler of Bachama chiefdom, in Adamawa State, Hama Bachama Stephen Irmiya, has died on Saturday night.

The late ruler, who was a retired military officer, ascended the throne in 2012 following the demise of his predecessor, Homun Asaph Zadok.

A statement by a member of the traditional palace, Chief Timawus Mathias, who holds the title of Nzobyalata Hama Bachama, indicated that the first class chief died at the age of 66 in his palace in Numan after a brief illness.

“Already, the funeral rights are well underway according to Bachama tradition in Lamurde, the Kingdom’s headquarters.

He received his staff of office on 15 Dec 2013 from the then Adamawa State Governor Murtala Nyako. “Homun Honest Irmiya Stephen is 66 years old.”

“Homun (King) Honest Irmiya Stephen, Kwire Mana Kpafrato II, a retired officer of the Nigerian Army, who ascended the throne in 2012 succeeding Homun Asaph Zadok (late).

“The Queen of the Bwatiye kingdom is referred to as Mbamto and she is Queen Elizabeth Mbayuen Stephen,” the statement added.

