Treason by Odion Ojo

Treason , according to some dictionaries, states that it is the offense of acting to overthrow one’s government or to harm or kill its sovereign.

It is a violation of allegiance to one’s sovereign or to one’s state, or country.

It is also a betrayal of a trust or confidence; breach of faith; treachery.

Origin of treason:

The offense of attempting , by overt acts , to overthrow the government of the state to which the offender owes allegiance or to kill or personally injure the sovereign .

Outside legal spheres, the word “traitor” is used for one that has committed treason and may also be used to describe a person who betrays (or is accused of betraying) his own political party, nation, family, friends, ethnic group, team, religion, social class, or other group to which he may belong.

In the modern world, there are a lot of nations which divide the treason into some laws. “Crimes Related to Insurrection” is the internal treason, and may include a coup d’etat. “Crimes Related to Foreign Aggression” is the treason of cooperating with foreign aggression positively regardless of the national inside and outside. “Crimes Related to inducement of Foreign Aggression” is the crime of communicating with aliens secretly to cause foreign aggression or menace. Depending on a country, conspiracy is added to these.

According to Brazilian law, treason is the crime of disloyalty by a citizen to the Nation, in this case to the State of Edo in Nigeria .

The word treason can be traced back to the Latin word traditio(n-), which comes from the verb tradere meaning “to hand over, betray.” If you commit treason, that’s what you do: YOU BETRAY. The word is typically used to refer to the betrayal of a government or a country, like when a spy shares national secrets with another country, but it can be used to refer to personal betrayals as well.These are just a few definitions of treason .

Now I want to pick some words from these different explanations described above:

1 “…..It is also a betrayal of a trust or confidence; breach of faith; treachery….”

Doesn’t this apply to the treasury looters in Edo state ? Please tell me , my fellow Edo men and women. This group of looters have betrayed our trust and faith. The trust over 3 million Edo citizens bestowed on them . When the government allocates some funds for different projects to be done for its citizens and some people just took the money and divert into their personal accounts , amounts to breach of trust and faith. That means they have committed treasonable offenses.

2. …..”personally injure the sovereign ….” By looting the Edo funds and treasury, these people have injured and still injuring the sovereignty of the state and her citizens. That means they have committed treasonable offenses.

3. …….”the word “traitor” may also be used to describe a person who betrays (or is accused of betraying) his own political party, nation, family, friends, ethnic group, team, religion, social class, or other group to which he may belong” . Basically what this is saying is that when you are called a traitor you have committed treason. This is what this group of clowns are doing to their ethnic groups, political parties and the whole country . You wonder why anyone that has any integrity will be doing what Adams Oshiomole is doing . This is the same man that made all the noise about Chief Tony Aneni of blessed memory , of godfatherism. The same man that accused chief Oyegun of same . Now isn’t he worse ? A common tailor by trade . All of a sudden he wants to be a god . He wants to play Lagos style for Edo citizens . Stupid village man that wants to play “Eko for show “.He has robbed Edo state of its funds and transferred to Cape Verde . He goes around trying to brag about his mother being a witch . Na today ? Is she gonna be the first and she sure won’t be the last . Is his mother more powerful than the devil itself ? Please give us a break . If he wants to brag why couldn’t he give the citizens of Edo constant power and clean water through the stupid witchcraft when he was the governor ? Adams why don’t you brag about positive things instead of witchcraft nonsense ? Why didn’t his mother use her witchcraft to make him a doctor, a professor or a lawyer instead of a tailor ? Stupid SOB . Stupid illiterate talking down at professors and Doctors. You sat down there talking about the mistake in the name of Gov Obaseki. But look at your stupid certificate .

The last time I checked your last name was oshiomole not Aliyu .Now this means you are indirectly insulting President Muhammadu Buhari because this was the same nonsense people were saying about his certificate!!! Like they say “you see yourself ? “ . You were so adamant about getting rid of Obaseki you forgot that you were at the edge of the cliff. Your skull is crashing . !!! The president was probably watching and thinking to himself “So this is what he thinks about my own certificate too”.

You want to continue to embezzle money. Greed is what’s gonna kill Adams . You stupid punk . Why cant the citizens wake up and support the Governor so that nobody else will ever want to try this godfatherism again ?. The crap that happened to Ambode in Lagos is what you want to try in Edo state . You must be smoking something cheap if you think Edo citizens will put up with this absurdity . Oshiomole has Edo stolen money hidden all the way in Cape Verde while people are dying in abject poverty . When someone stands still to fight these types of people you then see some people saying the person is trying “to play holier than thou, he doesn’t like to share money , he shut every body out “. Okay the one that shared money and gave you two Naira while he took N1 million . Is the equation balanced ? How about the state and it’s citizens ? Nobody is talking about if Obaseki performed or not but everyone is talking about he brought technocrats to Edo state . For your information he was trying to help the citizens of the state by keeping his oath of office . Do we need brain surgeons to perform operations on our brains or psychiatrists to prescribe some psych medications on all of us? This is absolutely farcical.

4.

“Crimes Related to Insurrection” is the internal treason, and may include a coup d’etat’.

I am going to leave this distinctness to General Babangida and the rest of them to deal with . I am not going to put my dogs in that debate.

The interesting part is “Crimes Related to inducement of Foreign Aggression” is the crime of communicating with aliens secretly to cause foreign aggression or menace. We can say ‘communicating with aliens secretly to cause menace ‘ can mean embezzling our money and sending it to foreign countries and causing menace by destabilizing our economy and suffering for our citizens . Does this not sound like treason to you ? Is this not what is happening to the state ? Is this not what treasury looters like oshiomole are doing to the state? Sending the money to Lagos and Cape Verde . Lets go further .These foreign countries get our money, then they turn around and tell us they are “donating $10billion for a project”. Then we say ‘Hallelujah!! They just saved us from crisis and are helping to develop our country ‘. But you forget that they have other billions that our corrupt officials stole from us resting in their coffers like in Cape Verde ! Do you have to be a rocket scientist to figure this out ? Now we are hearing that some African countries , like Cape Verde , Togo, Benin republic and South Africa and others are harboring some of our stolen money . And we are sitting here like lame ducks trying to play big brother. USA would invade or destabilize a country that tries to mess up their economy because this is called ‘National interest’. And any country will be justified in protecting her national interests by any means necessary. If for example Cape Verde is that stupid to aid and abate these thieves then we deal with the country by any means so that it will not be a safe haven for those treasury looters . You put a stop to that nonsense . The other countries will not allow or at least think twice before they allow the looters to bring stolen money to their countries.

People like oshiomole steal money then use the money to fight you and play little god . I guess because Obaseki stood his ground against him he was trying to make him look bad which is the normal response from most criminals anyway .

5…….According to Brazilian law, treason is the crime of disloyalty by a citizen to the Nation.

Are these groups of looters not disloyal to the Edo state Nigeria ? Then they need to be charged for TREASON

6 “…….which comes from the verb tradere meaning ‘to hand over, betray.’If you commit treason, that’s what you do: you betray. The word is typically used to refer to the betrayal of a government or a country……”

This is very straight forward in the sense that when you are not loyal to your community you are committing treason. And these treasury looters like oshiomole are disloyal to the citizens of Edo state and to the country at large.

By all these definitions, these treasury looters SHOULD BE CHARGED FOR TREASON. Lets think about it , they betray our trust, they are disloyal to the citizens and the country, they send our money to foreign countries thereby causing menace in Edo state . They have caused several deaths because of death traps on the roads, power failure and too numerous sins to mention .

I have said it before and i will say it again , lets put corruption in the coffin. The state can not say she does not have enough money to prosecute these gloms . How can we allow the thieves to get away with their loots ? If the state does not have enough money , then we all might as well forget it and stop wasting our time about fighting corruption , not to talk of putting it in the coffin. You dont have to be involved in a coup d’tat to be charged with treason . These looters liked oshiomole have to , i mean have TO BE CHARGED WITH TREASON.Alternatively send Adams to Cape Verde since he has transferred all Edo State money there anyway . We have the proof . As for you Godwin Erhahon how much of the loots did Adams give you , talking about outgoing governor . You want to Play and send subliminal message . Obaseki will win again . For your information, Edo citizens know your type ,sycophants like you . Bunch of illustrates . Anyway it is the professors and learned people that allow you guys to insult them . I don’t blame you .

Now let’s look at the calculation. Obaseki can NEVER run for the Edo governorship position again . This is where Edo central , Esan land , comes to the equation. Every true ishan man, woman and young adult should support Obaseki .

If they support Eze iyamu , no matter what promise or promises he makes , he will want to rule for 8 years !!!! So it is in the hand of Edo central senatorial district to keep Obaseki in there .

In 2024 the other senatorial districts can not argue . It is the turn of ishan people to rule the state . Look , if oshiomole wants to induce you with money , please take it ooooo and clean mouth .It is the state’s money anyway . But vote Obaseki in for the second term . 🎤

Odion Ojo DC,MD

