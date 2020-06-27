Taraba state govt seal deal to start cucumber export to Europe, US

The Taraba State Investment and Property Development Ltd. said it had concluded arrangements to start exporting cucumber to Europe and the United States.

The Managing Director of the corporation, Mr Ezekiel Iliya told newsmen in Jalingo on Monday that Taraba cucumber had flooded all Nigerian markets and some countries in Africa.

He said that the demand on the produce was high and that the corporation would soon begin its exportation to Europe and the US.

He said that the subsidiaries under Taraba investment are; Taraba Gas, Taraba Beverages, Taraba Vegetables, Taraba Motel and Taraba Oil mills.

The managing director said that the Taraba Vegetables had created 3,000 jobs and that the outfits under his supervision had created 7,000 jobs.

He said that the corporations had contributed significantly to the economic growth of the state in particular and Nigeria.

He also said that crime rate in the state had reduced due to the revitilisation of the moribund companies which created direct and indirect jobs for the teaming youths.

Iliya also said that the Taraba Vegetables which hitherto produced cucumber and pepper, would soon expand its production of bitter leaf, spinach, lettuce and tomatoes in large quantities.

”This is our expansion drive of the investment,” Iliya said.

He commended Gov. Darius Ishaku for revamping the moribund enterprises.

Taraba Vegetables, the producers of the cucumber, was established in 2017 by the state Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

The government in 2018 transferred the management of the farm to the State Investment and Property Development Ltd.

