Obaseki picks Shuaibu as running mate, gets PDP certificate of return

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday issued certificate of return to the party’s governorship candidate for the September 19 Edo gubernatorial poll, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The party also presented to Obaseki the INEC nomination form. This came just as Obaseki announced his deputy, Philip Shaibu as his running mate.

The ceremony was held at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza in Abuja.

Performing the ceremony, Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman explained that the certificate issuance was to indicate that Obaseki met all requirements to be the candidate of the party for the forthcoming Edo governorship election.

“We are guided by the rules and the peoples interest and we must provide good governnance to the people.

“In PDP, we have a system that is transparent, free and fair for all to see and you (Obaseki)have witnessed this.

“Having passed all the processes – the screening and primary election, having recieved the report of the Edo primary and adopted the report, we are satisfied that you have met all our requirenments to be our candidate,” Secondus stated.

In his response, Governor Obaseki commended the party for giving him the opportunity at a difficult time he was chased out of the APC.

He however assured that having quickly seen that the PDP is a party that has the interest of the people, he will focus on social economy, education and the elderly.

“I am happy because when we were pursued out of political storm of the APC, the PDP came out with a big umbrella and we have realised that this is the right house we ought to have been in.

“Now that I am picked as the candidate of the party, I will rebuild on what we started and I will focus on social economy, education and the elderly, among others,” Obaseki stated.

