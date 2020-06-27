North Central Governors, Oshiomhole, others express shock over Ajimobi’s death

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), North Central Governors’ Forum; Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu; Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and former Bayelsa State governor, Seriki Dickson, have commiserated with the Ajimobi family, the people and government of Oyo State on the passing of former Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), in a condolence message signed by its Chairman and Kebbi State governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi by his Special Adviser on Media, Mallam Yahyah Sarki yesterday wrote about receiving the news of his death with “heavy heart and gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed.”

In its own condolence message, the North Central Governors’ Forum said “the Forum and the entire people of the North Central Zone of the country, share in the moment of grief with the family of the deceased, Oyo State and the nation at large… considering the fact that he was a patriotic personality.” The Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, described his death as a personal loss to him and his family. The governor said the demise of Ajimobi marked the end of an era, adding that the vacuum created by his death will be difficult to fill.

Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, said he contributed immensely to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum while he was governor of Oyo State. He described him as a patriot and a political icon whose life-long dedication and indefatigable commitment to serving the people will be unforgettable. The immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole mourned his passage thus: “It is with great shock I received the news of the passing of my dear friend and brother, Senator Abiola Ajimobi. It is very hard for me to accept that a true friend and a loyal brother is gone. On behalf of Iara and my entire family, I offer my deep condolences to his wife, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, their children and the entire Ajimobi family. May the Almighty God console them and grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

